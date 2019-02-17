Overwatch’s Jeff Kaplan Did Not Expect People to Stick with One Character

Lead developer of Overwatch Jeff Kaplan has revealed in a forum post that the development team for the team-based FPS did not expect people to main specific characters, even though MOBAs and class-based online games have had players with such tendencies even before Overwatch’s inception.

The forum post that sparked discussion about the usefulness of certain heroes:

Well, just speaking for myself here, but I expected 1 to 2 tanks and 1 to 2 supports with more variance. I also expected more hero switching. Naively, I didn’t expect “maining” and “one-tricking” to be so dominant. We imagined a world where players would be ok with Torbjorn on defense but not playing him on attack. The maining/one-trick mindset led to us having to rework those characters to fit with how the game eventually evolved to be played. I guess what I am saying is we hoped to be able to create more highly situational characters with the thought that players would switch in situations where those characters weren’t as viable. We like the direction things evolved and in hindsight, it seems obvious that they would evolve that way. It’s not that one direction is good or bad… they’re just different directions and we adapted to what the playerbase was doing, rather than fighting against their instincts.

Blizzard’s rework of different characters has led to severe balance issues (according to players), which was quickly pointed out in the replies to Kaplan’s post: