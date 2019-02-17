Monster Mashing Really Mashes the Monster Girls

Nutaku has added a vertical runner game to its already extensive library of enticing eroge, with “Monster Mashing” involving players infinitely running through various dungeons whilst performing lewd acts on monster girls.

The pixel-art infinite runner has players taking control of the amorous male protagonist as they rapidly traverse deadly dungeons; along the way, players will have to impress seven seductive monster girls (and their shiny variants) in more ways than one – the faster the girls are undressed, the runner will obtain higher speeds and level up.

Utilizing a simplistic left and right movement scheme, players must traverse five different variants of dungeon, with leaderboards also being present to add competition into the mix.

Nutaku are also currently holding a special Valentine’s Day promotion, with numerous erotic titles offering in-game deals and sales for only a limited time – the distributor is also lowering the price on their games at up to 93% off (offer lasts until February 18th):

Screenshots for Monster Mashing:

The $3 title is available for purchase now on either PC or Android, courtesy of Nutaku.