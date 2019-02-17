Midnight Castle Succubus a Complete Ode to Castlevania

An erotic ode to the Castlevania series has emerged in the form of “Midnight Castle Succubus“, as the 2D sidescroller has players controlling a voluptuous maiden as she defeats foul monsters and rescues women across a gargantuan labyrinth of rooms.

Midnight Castle Succubus involves the main heroine going on a journey to defeat the succubus as well as rescue all the village girls, all the while gaining abilities to allow her passage through previously inaccessible areas (much like the newer design of Castlevania).

The classic 2D action and erotic illustrations of Midnight Castle Succubus can enthuse eroge aficionados now.