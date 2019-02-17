Japanese Prime Minister “Nominated Trump For Nobel Peace Prize”

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Japan’s Prime Minister sent a five-page letter to the Nobel Prize committee, nominating the President for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to denuclearize North Korea, according to a recent speech by the President. The Japanese government has not officially spoken about the claims, which were made by President Trump during a speech in the Rose Garden of the White House.

According to President Trump’s speech:

Prime Minister Abe of Japan gave me the most beautiful copy of a letter that he sent to the people who give out a thing called the Nobel Prize…He said, ‘I have nominated you respectfully on behalf of Japan, I am asking them to give you the Nobel Peace Prize’.

As bizarre as the claim may seem, news followers may remember that U.S. Presidents have been nominated for Nobel Peace Prizes, and won them, for far less.