Hideki Kamiya Goes on Blocking Spree Against Western Fans

PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya has recently uploaded a video of himself blocking the unwanted opinions of English-speaking western barbarians from his Twitter account, an unsurprising turn of events given the man’s known history of outbursts.

The 2-minute long video that Kamiya uploaded along with the word “debugging”:

Only individuals not typing in Japanese (or who had non-Japanese names) were blocked in the video, with Kamiya making sure to keep his previous promise:

Other individuals immediately sought to poke fun at the director by speaking in different languages: