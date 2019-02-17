You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Hideki Kamiya Goes on Blocking Spree Against Western Fans

1 hour ago
24 Comments
by Rift

PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya has recently uploaded a video of himself blocking the unwanted opinions of English-speaking western barbarians from his Twitter account, an unsurprising turn of events given the man’s known history of outbursts.

The 2-minute long video that Kamiya uploaded along with the word “debugging”:

Only individuals not typing in Japanese (or who had non-Japanese names) were blocked in the video, with Kamiya making sure to keep his previous promise:

Other individuals immediately sought to poke fun at the director by speaking in different languages:

24 Comments