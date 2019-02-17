Fate/stay Night Heaven’s Feel Movie Strip Going for $2,500

The multi-frame film strips typically given to attendees of anime movies have made their way onto Yahoo auctions once more, this time with the Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel II Lost Butterfly movie looking set to accrue one lucky attendee at least $2,500.

The strip contained the frames from the movie where a beloved female character could be seen naked above her lover (a scene fans were quite enamored with) and it accumulated over 137 bids – the strip is currently priced at ¥274,000:

Another film strip of the same scene began its bidding at ¥271,800 and has acquired two bids, pushing its price up to ¥272,800 (at the current time):

Some other strips were being auctioned as well, to varying degrees of success: