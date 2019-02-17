Drain Dungeon 2 Overflowing with Level-Hungry Succubi

Drain Dungeon 2 has built upon the mechanics of its predecessor and offered additional content for those in need of more dungeon traversing, with sex scenes still serving as quite the satisfying reward upon a successful delving.

The erotic RPG has the male protagonist cursed by three desirable succubi to forever be their “cum slave”, providing them sustenance by way of sex and causing players to give up their levels every time they return to the dungeon.

Being random every time in both encounters and items, players will find there to be an incredible amount of replayability as they build up their character’s strengths and item stockpile in-between resets.

Riveting dungeon RPG Drain Dungeon 2 can satiate urges of several types now.