Doraemon: Nobita’s Story of Seasons a Nostalgic Crossover

Nostalgic children’s franchise Doraemon will be participating in a crossover with The Story of Seasons in the form of “Doraemon: Nobita’s Story of Seasons”, a perfect opportunity for fans of Doraemon to spend time with all the show’s characters whilst growing crops and building relationships.

Doraemon: Nobita’s Story of Seasons will have players controlling Nobita and building a farm in Shizen Town, many characters from both Doraemon and The Story of Seasons will be present – a trailer from the latest Nintendo Direct:

Doraemon: Nobita’s Story of Seasons launches for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2019.