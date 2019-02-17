You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Doraemon: Nobita’s Story of Seasons a Nostalgic Crossover

45 mins ago
3 Comments
by Rift

Nostalgic children’s franchise Doraemon will be participating in a crossover with The Story of Seasons in the form of “Doraemon: Nobita’s Story of Seasons”, a perfect opportunity for fans of Doraemon to spend time with all the show’s characters whilst growing crops and building relationships.

Doraemon: Nobita’s Story of Seasons will have players controlling Nobita and building a farm in Shizen Town, many characters from both Doraemon and The Story of Seasons will be present – a trailer from the latest Nintendo Direct:

Doraemon: Nobita’s Story of Seasons launches for the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2019.

