You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Top 10 Heterochromia Characters

25 mins ago
2 Comments
by Ayanami

On occasion, anime characters may be designed to possess the appealing trait of heterochromia (eyes that each have a different color); as a result, this ranking has sought the opinions of voters to determine which characters are most beloved – with some of the more iconic heterochromatic maidens doing surprisingly poorly.

1. Seijuro Akashi (Kuroko no Basket)

2. Shouto Todoroki (Boku no Hero Academia)

3. Oskar von Reuenthal (Legend of Galactic Heroes)

4. Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

5. Mukuro Rokudo (Reborn!)

6. Yuna (Final Fantasy X)

7. Ciel Phantomhive (Black Butler)

8. Rikka Takanashi (Chuunibyou demo Koi ga Shitai!)

9. Yakumo Saitou (Psychic Detective Yakumo)

10. Suiseiseki (Rozen Maiden)

Tags

Anime, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

2 Comments