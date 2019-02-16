Top 10 Anime Beauties You’d Give Valentine’s Chocolates

Come the arrival of Valentine’s Day, anime enthusiasts have revealed the anime girls they most want to give sweet chocolates to in honor of the holiday – the ravishing girls of Detective Conan apparently proving to be a favorite amongst many voters…
2. Izumi Kyouka (Bungou Stray Dogs)
3. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
4. Yowai Totoko (Osomatsu-san)
5 (tie). Hyuuga Hinata (Naruto)
7. Haibara Ai (Detective Conan)
8 (tie). Sera Masumi (Detective Conan)
8 (tie). Hashimoto Nyaa (Osomatsu-san)
8 (tie). Mouri Ran (Detective Conan)
Leave a Comment