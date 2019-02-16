You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Top 10 Anime Beauties You’d Give Valentine’s Chocolates

51 mins ago
4 Comments
by Rift

Come the arrival of Valentine’s Day, anime enthusiasts have revealed the anime girls they most want to give sweet chocolates to in honor of the holiday – the ravishing girls of Detective Conan apparently proving to be a favorite amongst many voters…

The ranking:

 

1. Kagura (Gintama)

2. Izumi Kyouka (Bungou Stray Dogs)

3. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

4. Yowai Totoko (Osomatsu-san)

5 (tie). Hyuuga Hinata (Naruto)

5 (tie). Rem (Re:Zero)

7. Haibara Ai (Detective Conan)

8 (tie). Sera Masumi (Detective Conan)

8 (tie). Hashimoto Nyaa (Osomatsu-san)

8 (tie). Mouri Ran (Detective Conan)

 

