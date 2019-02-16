Super Mario Bros Cartridge Sells for $100,000

Collectors have demonstrated their thirst for rare items and valuables as an unopened 1985 copy of Super Mario Bros has sold at auction for over $100,000.

An unopened 34-year-old copy of flagship NES title Super Mario Bros has been sold for $100,150 at auction. The game was graded as “near mint” by Wata Games, with the box rated at 9.4/10 and the box’s seal rated as A++. The game is the only known “sticker sealed” copy of Super Mario Bros that still survives; most copies were shrink wrapped and the sticker sealed ones were sold only in Nintendo’s early test markets of New York and Los Angeles.

According to the co-founder of Wata Games:

Beyond the artistic and historical significance of this game is its supreme state of preservation…Not only are all of NES sticker sealed games extremely rare, but by their nature of not being sealed in shrink wrap they usually exhibit significant wear after more than 30 years. This game may be the condition census of all sticker sealed NES games known to exist.

The game was bought by three collectors in a co-ownership deal that is sure to result in drama somewhere down the line. The buyers are Texas-based Heritage Auctions, game collector Rich Lecce and video game shop owner Zac Gieg.