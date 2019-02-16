Shuumatsu no Harem VR Promising an Erotic Adventure

A few images for the Shuumatsu no Harem VR game have appeared to entice lovers of the rapidly expanding virtual reality genre, promising plenty of erotic scenes recreated from the manga courtesy of DMM Pictures.

Shuumatsu no Harem VR is adapting the ero-manga of the same name – a summary of its plot:

The Man-Killer Virus: a lethal disease that has eradicated 99.9% of the world’s male population. Mizuhara Reito has been in cryogenic sleep for the past five years, leaving behind Tachibana Erisa, the girl of his dreams. When Reito awakens from the deep freeze, he emerges into a sex-crazed new world where he himself is the planet’s most precious resource. Reito and four other male studs are given lives of luxury and one simple mission: repopulate the world by impregnating as many women as possible! All Reito wants, however, is to find his beloved Erisa who went missing three years ago. Can Reito resist temptation and find his one true love?

The VR game will allow players to assume the protagonist, who must breed with women to literally save the world – a handful of screenshots:

Three episodes are planned for release – the title will be on display at Anime Japan 2019 from March 23rd to March 26th.