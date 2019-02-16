You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Nintendo Unveil Tetris “Battle Royale”

1 hour ago
1 Comment
by Rift

Nintendo is apparently going all-in on trends as the company has unveiled a Tetris game that many sites are labeling as a “Tetris battle royale”, as the game matches players with 99 other opponents to fight each other at the same time.

The so-called Tetris 99 is essentially the exact same as Tetris, though matched lines will allow players to send garbage blocks to their opponents – a reveal trailer came out during the latest Nintendo Direct:

Tetris 99 can be played now for free, albeit only for individuals who possess a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

