Nintendo Unveil Tetris “Battle Royale”

Nintendo is apparently going all-in on trends as the company has unveiled a Tetris game that many sites are labeling as a “Tetris battle royale”, as the game matches players with 99 other opponents to fight each other at the same time.

The so-called Tetris 99 is essentially the exact same as Tetris, though matched lines will allow players to send garbage blocks to their opponents – a reveal trailer came out during the latest Nintendo Direct:

Tetris 99 can be played now for free, albeit only for individuals who possess a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.