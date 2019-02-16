Live Action Kimi no Na wa Film Swaps Japanese Girl for Native American

News regarding Kimi no Na wa‘s upcoming live-action Hollywood film has divulged that its main female heroine will now be a native American girl whilst the main male character will be from Chicago – a result of the creators wanting to see the film from an “American perspective”.

Marc Webb was also selected as the director of the immensely grossing hit‘s live-action movie, with J.J. Abrams producing alongside Genki Kawamura (who produced the original) – Lindsey Weber will serve as executive producer.

Instead of a Japanese woman, it was determined that a Native American will instead play the role of the female heroine, whilst a Chicago man will replace the male protagonist – both characters, however, will still swap bodies, so some may be happy that there will at least be a small amount of faithfulness.

A statement from Genki Kawamura:

“Marc was our first choice to direct this refashioned interpretation of the film from the moment we explored creating an American version. As we saw in (500) Days Of Summer, Marc has a tremendous talent for telling great love stories and in the same way moviegoers were captivated by the original film, we are certain Marc will engage fans of the original and an entirely new audience for these characters’ beautiful journey. With J.J. Abrams producing, Eric Heisserer writing and Marc directing, this project officially has the team we dreamed about.”