Highly anticipated fighting game Jump Force has become quite the laughingstock online due to its rather poor cutscenes and animations, sure to have fans labeling the inexcusable quality as a disgrace to such legendary characters.

Some of the scenes and their questionable animations and poses:

Some scenes even possess Evangelion-like moments that are excessively drawn-out:

Those still willing to purchase the game regardless of the pitiful cutscenes can do so now.