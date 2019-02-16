Jade Rises From the Grave for Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm Studios has announced the next fighter joining the playable roster of characters for Mortal Kombat 11 to be the memorable Jade, albeit in a rather zombified form.

The classic green Mortal Kombat assassin Jade is returning as a playable character. Even in death, she presents amazing fighting prowess and brutality.

An overview of the character from NetherRealm Studios’ press release:

In life, Jade was a master assassin, famously known for both her loyal friendship to Princess Kitana and her iconic green attire. Now resurrected by an evil sorcerer, she serves the Netherrealm as an undead Revenant. Death hasn’t slowed Jade down, though. She still thrashes her enemies with her bo staff, razorrang, and patronizing put-downs.

The brutal trailer, full of impalement:

There has been minor outcry as yet another female character added to the game can be seen wearing a more reserved outfit in comparison to the past:

The community manager for Netherrealm Studios had this to say in response to a fan on Jade’s lack of sexiness:

Mortal Kombat 11 will be out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on the 23rd of April, 2019.