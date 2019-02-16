Franziska Von Karma Whips Ace Attorney Remake Into Shape

Franziska von Karma and Godot feature prominently in the newest set of Ace Attorney remake screenshots.

Capcom has released the latest batch of screenshots for the upcoming remastered Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, showing off whip-loving prosecutor Franziska von Karma and coffee fanatic Godot:

Capcom had earlier previewed such beloved characters as Mia, Maya and Pearl Fey, Miles Edgeworth, Larry Butz and a host of minor characters from the Phoenix Wright universe, such as Maggey Byrde and Ema Skye:

The multi-platform trilogy is coming to consoles in Japan on the 21th of February and PC in spring. A western release for all current-generation platforms is planned for the first half of 2019.

A full set of screenshots can be seen below:

Screenshot galleries are also available from the 7th of February (focusing on Pearl Fey and Larry Butz), the 30th of January (focusing on Mia and Maya Fey) and the 23rd of January, focusing on Miles Edgeworth and Phoenix Wright himself.