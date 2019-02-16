Emiya Alter’s Blackness Expunged in New Fate/Grand Order PV

Another PV for Fate/Grand Order‘s new upcoming chapter “Epic of Remnant Pseudo-Singularity” has Emiya Alter’s usual black skin once again turned white, a change that will surely appease the hordes of non-blacks offended by the character’s original depiction.

While a previous PV had already brought attention to the possibly politically-driven alteration, the new PV may, unfortunately, indicate that the change is here to stay:

The Japanese PV from two years ago:

It is assumed that the change was made because Emiya Alter’s design resembled blackface – taking into account that developers, in general, have been listening to the woes of those who likely don’t even play video games and their demands to remove things they find offensive on behalf of other races, such a turn of events was likely only a matter of time.