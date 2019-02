Atlus USA has announced the official release date of Catherine: Full Body for the West on their Twitter account.

In addition to enhancements to multiple game mechanics, the pre-order page for Catherine: Full Body mentions the title will come with both English and Japanese voice acting.

The game’s new trailer celebrating the announcement and overflowing with passion:

Catherine: Full Body will be released for the PlayStation 4 in the US and Europe on the 3rd of September, 2019.