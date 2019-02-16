Yusuke Hashimoto, known for his directing work on Bayonetta 2 and Star Fox Zero, has announced his departure from PlatinumGames on Twitter.
The acclaimed Bayonetta 2 director has not announced any future plans, personal or professional.
