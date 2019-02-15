Steam Prison Tells a Tale of Two Different Worlds

Another thrilling visual novel with a deep immersive story has made its way to MangaGamer, with Steam Prison telling the tale of the player-named heroine (who grew up in a lavish and protected world) coming down to work in a destitute region full of broken individuals.

Steam Prison follows its privileged heroine – who has lived in the peaceful paradise known as “The Heights” – as she ventures down to “The Depths”, a wasteland full of people she has so oft hated – with the woman slowly coming to understand its people and their way of life.

Steam Prison’s devastating story can emotionally move visual novel fans now.