Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal DLC Temporarily Free

Those thoroughly enjoying Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will be excited to know that some of its DLC characters have been temporarily made free, allowing for plenty more sexy moments as four more enchanting shinobi girls can be played with at no expense of buyers.

The opportunity will surely prove advantageous for those lacking in funds – a trailer showcasing the Gessen Character Set:

The Gessen Character Set comes with Minori, Murakumo, Shiki and Yozokura (along with their normal outfits and swimsuits) and is free now until February 25th, with the price then reverting back to $10.

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal can be played on PC and PS4 now.