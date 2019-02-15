Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!? Taking the Piss

Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!? has prepared for its near imminent April debut by unleashing two naughty PVs, both of which depict a scene with the main protagonist being in the same toilet stall as the show’s seductive sensei as she’s relieving herself.

The plot summary for Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!?, a series known for possessing countless embarrassing moments (some of which are of the sexually stimulating sort):

17-year-old Ichirou Satou is an average teenager who always happens to find himself in perverted situations with his teacher, Kana Kojima. Follow this erotic love comedy about their mishaps throughout their daily lives and how Ichirou and Kana choose to handle them.

The two PVs:

Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!? will bolster the amount of sexy shows in existence with its April airing.