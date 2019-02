Megane no Megami’s 2nd episode PV has given megane fanatics quite the tease as the episode will feature the male protagonist playing with two glasses girls at once, even delving a bit into girl-on-girl (though some may have seen that as inevitable in an orgy with two maidens).

The luscious 2nd episode PV, released before the first has even come out:

Omake:

Megane no Megami’s 2nd episode will become available June 7th.