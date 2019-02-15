Jump Force “Racism” Outrage Fabricated

Not satisfied with generating fake controversy in regards to the breast size of one of Hero Academia’s characters, an agenda-driven site on the internet has now targeted the upcoming Jump Force and claimed that people were labeling playable fighter Midoriya as racist.

The article assumed that internet denizens were genuinely calling Midoriya Izuku (a character from Boku no Hero Academia) a racist due to his dialogue interaction with Dragon Ball’s Piccolo:

Linking various tweets, the article took some of them out of context and neglected to mention that some of the individuals were joking:

Twitter denizens were not calling Midoriya a racist, people were merely poking fun at the fact that the dialogue interaction could be interpreted that way:

Jump Force launches February 15th for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.