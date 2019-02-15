Final Fantasy IX Arrives on Nintendo Switch & Xbox One

Square’s PlayStation One RPG Final Fantasy IX has at last arrived for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, an opportune moment for buyers to either relive the nostalgia or experience the classic for the first time.

Additionally, Square Enix has officially announced that Final Fantasy VII will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on the 26th of March, 2019.

An overview of both games from Square Enix:

Final Fantasy IX (February 13) Originally released in 2000, Final Fantasy IX is a thrilling tale of love, war, magic and self-discovery. Newcomers and veterans alike can experience legendary moments with Zidane, Vivi, princess Garnet and others with modern enhancements on the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows 10, including high-definition movies and character models, auto-save functionality and more. Final Fantasy VII (March 26) Players can return to the beginning of the original Final Fantasy VII on Nintendo Switch and the Xbox One family of devices. Follow the epic adventure of Cloud and his allies as they get caught up in a massive struggle to stop the threat of Sephiroth and save the planet. With over 11 million units sold worldwide since its release in 1997, the title brings its groundbreaking story and gameplay with high-definition graphics, the addition of modern features such as auto-save, enemy encounter options and more.

The title’s brief trailer, straight from the latest Nintendo Direct:

Final Fantasy IX is immediately available for the PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and iOS.