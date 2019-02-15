Daemon X Machina Demo Now Available for the Nintendo Switch

One of the announcements during the latest Nintendo Direct has revealed the estimated release date for mecha action game Daemon X Machina, along with its brand new demo.

The “Prototype Missions” demo allows players to tackle four of the game’s missions (including a boss encounter in the last one) with plenty of customization options for the title’s mechas called Arsenals.

The description of the demo from Nintendo:

Outfit your Arsenal and defend Earth from corrupted weapons called “Immortals!” Defend Earth across four fast-paced demo missions and defeat corrupted A.I. controlled robots using your Arsenal, a fully customizable mechanized battle suit. Choose and equip your Arsenal with a multitude of weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-changing threats that may bring the end of the world. They say it was the greatest disaster in recorded history… The moon tore apart, turning the sky into a kaleidoscope of red light that illuminated all who watched from below. Survive this apocalyptic new age when the self-evolving weapons called “Immortals” have turned on their creators and waged war on humanity.

The trailer for the demo as seen during the Nintendo Direct:

The Daemon X Machina: Prototype Missions demo is now available for the Nintendo Switch via Nintendo’s eShop. The title will be released for the Nintendo Switch sometime this summer.