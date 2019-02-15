Anthropomorphized Period “Seiri-chan” Gets Live-Action Movie

Kadokawa has announced that its short manga series revolving around a horrifying anthropomorphized period, “Tsukiichi Seiri-chan” (Little Miss P), will be getting a live-action movie.

The manga deals with Seiri-chan (an anthropomorphized period character) spending time with different women during her once-a-month visit, often as they’re experiencing some sort of personal crisis or emotional dilemma.

While Kadokawa hasn’t released much information about the movie just yet, they have hinted that Seiri-chan herself may be a CGI character, potentially transforming the adaptation into a horror movie.