Anime Face Generators Continually Evolving

A video showing off the capabilities of another face generator for anime characters has made an impression, with the technology seeming to evolve as the faces appear more and more genuine and ready to be used for some upcoming series.

The video cycles through at least one hundred uniquely different faces (and managed to accumulate over one million views in three days):

Tesla founder Elon Musk liked the tweet as well, possibly contributing to the video’s surplus of views – some of the delightful faces that can be picked out: