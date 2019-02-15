You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Anime Face Generators Continually Evolving

36 mins ago
1 Comment
by Rift

A video showing off the capabilities of another face generator for anime characters has made an impression, with the technology seeming to evolve as the faces appear more and more genuine and ready to be used for some upcoming series.

The video cycles through at least one hundred uniquely different faces (and managed to accumulate over one million views in three days):

Tesla founder Elon Musk liked the tweet as well, possibly contributing to the video’s surplus of views – some of the delightful faces that can be picked out:

  • Anonymous says:

    Good! The more powerful tools are at creators disposal the less they will be depended on huge companies for normies. At some point they will create AI assistant that does all the tedious and expensive animation and voice acting work for you while you worry about more general stuff, like story direction. All of the current shit-tier niche stuff (like RPG maker games) will benefit heavily from technologies like these.