Sonic Mania Developers Form Game Studio “Evening Star”

Sonic Mania developer Christian Whitehead has announced that he has created a new game development studio called “Evening Star”; he will be serving as Creative Director and Lead Engine Architect and promises to create plenty more fun games for their fans.

The news was delivered by way of his Twitter account, additionally revealing that the game studio is hiring:

A short description of the studio courtesy of its official website:

Evening Star is a boutique game studio founded in late 2018. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with operations in Melbourne and London, Evening Star’s mission is designing fresh, fun games which will stand the test of time. For Evening Star, being a “boutique” game studio has a specific meaning. Every member pursues a goal to make their own great games. By encouraging strong technical foundations in every discipline, members are given a voice and latitude to impact games in unique ways. By reinvigorating gaming history’s more cunning techniques, the team boldly explores directions long since left behind. With that driving approach, and a proprietary engine and tool set, Evening Star has developed an innovative workflow which minimizes the barriers between ideas and execution. Creating games that shine bright… Evening Star casts a light into the future.

Such news will likely be revered by lovers of the classic Sonic games (and Sonic Mania) as more titles of the same design are likely to come out of the studio.