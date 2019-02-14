Seiyuu Unpersoned “For Hugging Fans”

Voice actor Vic Mignogna has been blackballed by Funimation and fired from roles in Morose Mononokean and RWBY due to his “years of abuse” of female fans at cons, having been given the full #MeToo treatment by the cancerous socjus shills who infest the American anime establishment.

Funimation were quick to drop the voice actor from the Morose Mononokean’s 2nd season and mentioned that they will never work with him again (after a supposed “investigation”) – Mignogna was also removed from the cast of popular pseudo-anime knockoff RWBY:

The controversy began when Anime News Network wrote a ridiculously lengthy article about various people accusing Mignogna of abusive behavior, homophobia and unwanted physical advances at conventions – typically hugging, kissing or physical contact without the recipient’s “consent”, offenses clearly aggravated by Mignogna’s indisputable guilt of being white, male, and a publicly avowed Christian.

The accusations toward the voice actor promptly started to fall apart as one of the photos provided by the ANN article (now removed) was presented without context and without permission of the “victim”, as the girl in the photo stated on Facebook that Vic had her consent:

One video details that there are actually groups of individuals out to ruin the man’s career, going so far as to potentially edit photos:

One of the “victims” is even suspected of lying about their story, as a photo taken of them with Vic had her “smiling awkwardly” due to feeling uncomfortable, yet she took another picture with him in 2017 and multiple photos of the victim with other voice actors showed her with the same smile.

The article also contained screenshots of Mignogna conversing with those in his fanclub’s Discord chat, denying the allegations against him and asking his fans to form their own opinions based on the facts:

A statement from the voice actor in regards to the initial Twitter thread making accusations against him that started it all:

Anime News Network also ran an article with Jamie Marchie (the script writer cum nuthink propagandist speculated to have written the political statements in Hajimete no Gal and Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’s English dubs) claiming to be a victim of Mignogna as well, who then also threatened him:

When a fan asked for evidence, one of the voice actresses had this to say:

Since the inception of the allegations, countless voice actors joined in the slander campaign against Mignogna (both directly and indirectly) – with one quick to make threats that she will sue others for harassment and another getting those who dared to gather evidence proving Vic’s innocence banned from Twitter by way of his “friends at Twitter“.

Anime News Network also began censoring their forums whilst calling those compiling evidence disproving the allegations “Nazis” – those wishing to learn more can read a far more exhaustive report here.

Vic Mignogna once again addressing the accusations at an event: