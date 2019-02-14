You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Seiyuu Unpersoned “For Hugging Fans”

26 mins ago
9 Comments
by Rift

Voice actor Vic Mignogna has been blackballed by Funimation and fired from roles in Morose Mononokean and RWBY due to his “years of abuse” of female fans at cons, having been given the full #MeToo treatment by the cancerous socjus shills who infest the American anime establishment.

Funimation were quick to drop the voice actor from the Morose Mononokean’s 2nd season and mentioned that they will never work with him again (after a supposed “investigation”) – Mignogna was also removed from the cast of popular pseudo-anime knockoff RWBY:

The controversy began when Anime News Network wrote a ridiculously lengthy article about various people accusing Mignogna of abusive behavior, homophobia and unwanted physical advances at conventions – typically hugging, kissing or physical contact without the recipient’s “consent”, offenses clearly aggravated by Mignogna’s indisputable guilt of being white, male, and a publicly avowed Christian.

The accusations toward the voice actor promptly started to fall apart as one of the photos provided by the ANN article (now removed) was presented without context and without permission of the “victim”, as the girl in the photo stated on Facebook that Vic had her consent:

One video details that there are actually groups of individuals out to ruin the man’s career, going so far as to potentially edit photos:

One of the “victims” is even suspected of lying about their story, as a photo taken of them with Vic had her “smiling awkwardly” due to feeling uncomfortable, yet she took another picture with him in 2017 and multiple photos of the victim with other voice actors showed her with the same smile.

The article also contained screenshots of Mignogna conversing with those in his fanclub’s Discord chat, denying the allegations against him and asking his fans to form their own opinions based on the facts:

A statement from the voice actor in regards to the initial Twitter thread making accusations against him that started it all:

Anime News Network also ran an article with Jamie Marchie (the script writer cum nuthink propagandist speculated to have written the political statements in Hajimete no Gal and Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon’s English dubs) claiming to be a victim of Mignogna as well, who then also threatened him:

When a fan asked for evidence, one of the voice actresses had this to say:

Since the inception of the allegations, countless voice actors joined in the slander campaign against Mignogna (both directly and indirectly) – with one quick to make threats that she will sue others for harassment and another getting those who dared to gather evidence proving Vic’s innocence banned from Twitter by way of his “friends at Twitter“.

Anime News Network also began censoring their forums whilst calling those compiling evidence disproving the allegations “Nazis” – those wishing to learn more can read a far more exhaustive report here.

Vic Mignogna once again addressing the accusations at an event:

Tags

Anime, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

9 Comments

  • Anonymous says:

    What, did women got pregnant when the guy hugged or made contact with them? Looks like people are regressing back to elementary school-level mindset of eeeew, cooties. Also, they’re old enough to just say no unless they’re that dumb or have malicious intent to begin with.

  • Anonymous says:

    Maybe, just maybe…Hear me out here: If “countless voice actors” can join in on an accusation, there might be some accuracy in it. As hard as I know you worked on this for clicks, this guy might just be creepy. Not everything is a witch hunt.

    • Anonymous says:

      maybe, just hear me out here: If I were to say YOU sexually harassed me and had no proof, I guess you would just have to have your life ruined. I know overly affectionate people, but I also grew up without social media, where face to face interactions were a lot more common.

    • Anonymous says:

      There is no accuracy in it. The voice actors are jumping onto the band wagon for 2 reasons. A) They orchestrated the whole thing, aka Monica Rial (voice of Bulma) who was jealous of Vic and wanted the positions he had in the company or B) Had no choice because they didn’t want to be axed by Funimation either.

      Vic is a genuinely good guy. He was brought up differently than us. Hugs and chaste kisses on the cheek are normal greetings. You see that sort of shit all the time in Europe and elsewhere. It’s only here in North America where it’s demonized… for whatever reason.

      Not a single one of those ‘women’ who had issues with him made voice or gave any indication of discomfort to the man. How is he supposed to know they find it uncomfortable if they say and do nothing to give any indication of that?

      That we’ve become a society where such simple greetings are placed on the same pedestal as ‘rape’ and ‘sexual assault’ where you’re allowed to utterly destroy a man’s life and career deeply saddens me.

      • Anonymous says:

        Was there evidence against Bill Cosby for 40 year old rapes? No. But everyone knows he fucking did it.

        He isn’t going to jail, he’s just losing his job for “countless” peers saying ‘yeah he’s a creep and he did…’.