Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee Gets a Demo

Nintendo has published the official demo for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for North America, Europe and Japan.

An overview of the game’s features directly from Nintendo:

Download the game demo for free! Hello new Pokemon Trainers, a demo of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games is available just for you. Explore Viridian Forest, where you can catch Pokemon in the wild and battle trainers with either a partner Pikachu or a partner Eevee at your side (randomly selected). Start your journey now. * Final game content may vary from this demo.

* Demo game data cannot be transferred to the purchased game.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! officially launched worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on the 16th of November, 2018.