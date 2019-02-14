You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee Gets a Demo

2 hours ago
2 Comments
by Jaster

Nintendo has published the official demo for Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! for North America, Europe and Japan.

An overview of the game’s features directly from Nintendo:

Download the game demo for free!

Hello new Pokemon Trainers, a demo of Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games is available just for you. Explore Viridian Forest, where you can catch Pokemon in the wild and battle trainers with either a partner Pikachu or a partner Eevee at your side (randomly selected). Start your journey now.

* Final game content may vary from this demo.
* Demo game data cannot be transferred to the purchased game.

Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! officially launched worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on the 16th of November, 2018.

