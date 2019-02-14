Clumsy goddess girl Aqua of revered comedy anime KonoSuba has gone full fetish mode as the goddess can be seen wearing nothing but a ribbon courtesy of this figurine, her July arrival bound to have buyers eager to spend intimate time with her.
There is one thing she is useful for.
Being a cock sleeve
Cool I guess. I prefer Megumin and Darkness personally, but I guess some fans will be happy.
>Union Creative
Saved $150 right there.
These figures cost the equivalent of two Japanese Blu Ray animes. They’re happy to keep releasing them for this series but not one company has stepped up to produce another season. Don’t they realize that there are other characters that could they could do that are introduced in later volumes?
