Nintendo Announces Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo is to release a follow-up to Super Mario Maker on the Switch.

Nintendo has announced that Super Mario Maker, one of the Wii U’s few successful games, is to get a sequel on the Switch. The follow-up to the acclaimed Wii U title has added several new level-creating tools on top of those featured in the original, such as catsuits, clear tubes, a greater variety of platforms and more options for controlling piranha plant behavior.

Commentators have been especially vocal about the addition of a tool to create slopes, which can be previewed in the announcement video:

Super Mario Maker 2 is scheduled for release in June of this year.