Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Remake Announced

It seems Nintendo is trying to cash in on the nostalgia trend as well as their latest Nintendo Direct has revealed that a 3D remake for Link’s Awakening is in the works, something hardcore Zelda fans will immediately be interested in.

A rather stylized opening sequence can be seen in the announcement trailer, along with a little bit of gameplay:

While Nintendo fans (for the most part) have reacted positively, others were not too sure of the art-style – the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake launches sometime in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch.