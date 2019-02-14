You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Remake Announced

47 mins ago
3 Comments
by Rift

It seems Nintendo is trying to cash in on the nostalgia trend as well as their latest Nintendo Direct has revealed that a 3D remake for Link’s Awakening is in the works, something hardcore Zelda fans will immediately be interested in.

A rather stylized opening sequence can be seen in the announcement trailer, along with a little bit of gameplay:

While Nintendo fans (for the most part) have reacted positively, others were not too sure of the art-style – the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake launches sometime in 2019 for the Nintendo Switch.

