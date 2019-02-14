You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Disney Revises Star Wars Canon with Feminist Cartoon

35 mins ago
6 Comments
by Jaster

Disney has released a new Star Wars cartoon short based around the scenes with Princess Leia from George Lucas’ original movie trilogy. The short revises a lot of Leia’s actions using a modern feminist lens whilst rewriting Star Wars canon at the same time.

Unsurprisingly, the cartoon has stirred up a lot of discussion on social media, with many people pointing out how Leia has become a parody of herself and how the male heroes are now extremely inept.

The controversial short:

A few reactions to the short with some tearing it down and some praising it:

