Activision Blizzard Eliminates 8% of Staff

Massive publishing entity Activision Blizzard has announced it will be laying off 8% of its staff from its subsidiary companies Activision, Blizzard and King.

A note to staff by Blizzard president J. Allen Brack acquired by Kotaku cites one of the reasons for the layoffs being disproportionate staffing levels connected to the company’s release slate:

Currently staffing levels on some teams are out of proportion with our current release slate. This means we need to scale down some areas of our organization. I’m sorry to share that we will be parting ways with some of our colleagues in the U.S. today. In our regional offices, we anticipate similar evaluations, subject to local requirements.

In a different press release to investors, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick mentions the company’s amazing financial results for 2018 without mentioning any of the firings that have taken place:

While our financial results for 2018 were the best in our history, we didn’t realize our full potential. To help us reach our full potential, we have made a number of important leadership changes. These changes should enable us to achieve the many opportunities our industry affords us, especially with our powerful owned franchises, our strong commercial capabilities, our direct digital connections to hundreds of millions of players, and our extraordinarily talented employees.

In response to the massive layoffs, Square Enix has also put out a recruitment notice for those affected by Activision Blizzard’s actions: