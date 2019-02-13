OtherSide Entertainment Gets System Shock 3 Publishing Rights Back

Game developer and publisher Starbreeze Studios announced via a press release that it will be selling the publishing rights to “System Shock 3” back to OtherSide Entertainment, who are currently developing the title.

The full press release by Starbreeze Studios on the publishing rights returning to OtherSide Entertainment:

Starbreeze and OtherSide Entertainment have mutually agreed to sell back the publishing rights to OtherSide Entertainment for “System Shock 3”. Starbreeze expects to be fully reimbursed for costs the company has had in connection with development of the game. Starbreeze acquired the publishing rights for “System Shock 3” in 2017 and has since then partly financed the development of the game. The title owner OtherSide Entertainment and Starbreeze have now reached an agreement whereby Starbreeze returns the publishing rights for the game to OtherSide and will be able to recoup the development costs. “I believe this is the best solution for us, although it is sad that we cannot complete the project with OtherSide. System Shock 3 is a fantastic title developed in cooperation with the industry legend Warren Spector and I am looking forward to seeing the game released”, said Mikael Nermark, acting CEO Starbreeze AB. As previously announced, Starbreeze will focus on its core business of games development and publishing. Starbreeze holds publishing titles for “Psychonauts 2” and “Ten Crowns”.

The next sequel to the highly-acclaimed cyberpunk game franchise was announced in 2015 and currently has no release date.