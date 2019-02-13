Kadokawa Producer: “Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Had No Controversy in Japan”

Kadokawa’s business producer Junichiro Tamura (who worked on Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari) participated in an AMA session on Reddit, likely making many sensitive individuals in the West faint as the producer divulged that the anime had no controversy in Japan.

Junichiro Tamura (who also worked on Haruhi, KonoSuba, Re:Zero, Youjo Senki, Overlord and others) was asked a wide array of questions, with the producer naturally getting asked a question about the “controversy” in the West due to the anime’s debut episode revolving around the main male protagonist being falsely accused of rape.

Tamura mentioned that there was no controversy in Japan, but said that they will try to bring customers a better product next time:

He also claimed that they are not daunted by the potential controversy that might emerge in the West by producing such shows and that they will continue to make them:

One inquirer also brought up the subject of Japanese developers being forced to submit to Sony and censor their games, asking if anime production has been affected by anything similar – though Tamura only responded by saying that censorship is an issue due to China:

The entire AMA can be read online.