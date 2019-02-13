Japanese Company Offers To Ask Crush On A Date For You: “Only $1,340!”

A Japanese company is offering to ask shy people’s crushes to go on a date with them, charging $1,340 for its premium service.

A Japanese business named “Kokunavi“, a pun on “kokuhaku” (love confession) and “navigation”, is offering a unique service to people too shy to ask their crush on a date: the company will deliver a confession of love to any desired target on behalf of the customer.

The company has three plans that customers can choose from depending on how much they value the opportunity to win their crush’s affections. The “simple course” delivers the love confession and returns the response to the customer for ¥29,000, or around $260. The ¥59,000 ($530) support pack course allows customers to talk to “experts” on love confessions in order to discuss the appropriate wording and setting for the kokuhaku and the premium course, which costs ¥149,000 ($1,340), allows the customer to have up to five conferences with relevant experts and uses data analysis from the company’s past successes and failures in order to achieve the best results.

Kokunavi’s website includes testimonials from apparently satisfied customers, although it is hard to imagine that many people will accept a confession of love from someone unwilling to deliver the confession themselves.