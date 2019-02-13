Gundam NT Reveals 23 Minutes of the English Dub

Sunrise has premiered the first 23 minutes of the Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative anime movie with the English dub, generating hype before its official US release next week.

An overview of the movie directly from Sunrise:

U.C. 0097, one year after the opening of “Laplace’s Box.” Despite the revelation of the Universal Century Charter that acknowledges the existence and rights of Newtypes, the framework of the world has not been greatly altered. The conflict later dubbed the “Laplace Incident” is thought to have ended with the downfall of the Neo Zeon remnants known as the Sleeves. In its final battle, two full psycho-frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human understanding. The white unicorn and the black lion were sealed away to remove this danger from people’s consciousness, and they should now be completely forgotten. However, the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03, which disappeared two years earlier, is now about to show itself in the Earth Sphere once more. A golden phoenix… named Phenex.

The exciting 23-minute movie snippet coupled with English voice acting:

Mobile Suit Gundam NT premiered in Japan on the 30th of November, 2018 and will open in the US on the 19th of February, 2019.