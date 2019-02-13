Eternal Radiance Full of Classic JRPG Charm

A demo for indie title Eternal Radiance (an action game inspired by JRPGs) has made its way online to potentially enthuse those who favor action RPGs with cute anime girls – a Kickstarter campaign will also soon be available, allowing players who enjoyed themselves a chance to contribute to development.

Squire Celeste stars as the game’s heroine as she goes on a thrilling journey to become a knight, with the game taking her all across the world as she chases after a thief who plays a role in a much larger scheme.

A list of the title’s features:

Character-Driven Story – As Celeste travels across the continent with her companions Valana and Ruby, they’ll learn more about the world and its history, as well as a sinister plot about to unfold. Exciting, Dynamic Battles – Take on a variety of enemies with an exciting action combat system. Plan your battles, unleash special attacks, and devastate your foes. Beautiful, Mysterious World – Explore fields, towns, and dungeons across a strange world still haunted by its elusive past. Customization – Use an expansive talent tree to customize Celeste’s fighting style. Quests – In addition to the main story, side quests and optional activities allow you to further explore the world and characters of Eternal Radiance. Dig deeper into the lore, help the people you meet, and join your party members as they resolve their personal struggles. Party Interactions – The three main characters learn and change throughout their journey and humorous banter fills their interactions as they come to know each other. Optional conversations add greater depth to their friendship. Enchanting – Upgrade your gear and boost your skills by enchanting them with magical relics.

Eternal Radiance’s demo can be downloaded and thoroughly experienced now – fans who want to donate to the game can do so when the Kickstarter launches.