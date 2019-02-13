Cuteness and comedy has served as the focus of the 6th episode of Circlet Princess, with the mixed reality sport anime also offering pitifully short bathing action whilst weaponizing cheerleaders to humorous effect.
Omake:
Omake:
I don’t understand the purpose of this anime.
its techincally a hentai made into a safe version anime
Entertainment. What else do you think anime is for?
where are the muscular sports players they fuck and cheer for?
in murica. as they should be.
Hyper Hammer and Giga Drill Breaker!?
Anime is dead.
Their going their ways to revamp the old animes into new anime but, some of the characters probably changed a bit, like “City Hunter”.
So it’s a sports/rising to the top anime?
Cheerleading has been weaponized by US pervs since forever…its one of murica’s greatest fetishes…
Let’s hope Kawamori doesn’t get any ideas…
