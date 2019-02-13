Beginning with S-rank Supports a Rather Sexual Fire Emblem Parody

Fans of the Fire Emblem franchise who have passionate emotions for its many luxurious women may be enticed by the appeal of the eroge known as Fire “Beginning with S-rank Supports” Blem, as the title has players running around performing various tasks in order to have sex with multiple Fire Emblem girls.

The game’s basic plot involves exploring numerous areas and fulfilling the requirements needed to have sex with all the Fire Emblem girls, the concept of needing to work for the erotic content will surely have players believing their deeds to be more rewarding.

Fire Emblem enthusiasts can satiate their sexual lusts for the game’s girls with Fire “Beginning with S-rank Supports” Blem now.