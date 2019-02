The first trailer for another live-action Disney film has arrived and predictably generated scorn across the internet, with Aladdin being the next beloved movie to be bastardized by the evils of live action (the inclusion of Will Smith also drawing questionable reactions).

The 1-minute trailer will no doubt instill hate in viewers:

YouTube may no doubt be concerned at their dislike button once again being “weaponized”:

The live action Aladdin movie debuts in the West on May 24th.