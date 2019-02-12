Kemono Friends 2 has finally taken an interesting turn as one particular character has made a rather spontaneous appearance, with the development sure to have fans curious as to what will come of this occurrence.
Omake:
Omake:
This looks so cheaply made it looks shitted out from the U.S.
Grape-kun when?
I love how the No Tatsuki No Tanoshii crowd is convinced to be some revolutionary activist group and looking for excuses at every move the new show does.
While whining that people misjudge KF s1 whenever someone says anything bad about it.
Hypocrites.
Its easy. S2 is shit. S1 is not. KK is not. Where is the hypocrisy in stating facts?
How does standing up for what you believe in make them hypocrites? Do you know what that word means?
That makes no sense to me either
so they finally brought back the original main girl now this is more like it
No means No.
I was hoping for improvement, they have all the model upgraded but animating has no passion at all. as long as they move huh?
3dcg looks like shit
Well of course it looks like shit when animators have shit skills, d’uh.
Yeah but its not just about skills, high quality 3D takes lots of time and money, thats something anime studios would never invest in a series. Anime is business and like any business it tries to spend as little as possible on production while maintaining high profits. Nobody gives a fuck about art there.
The year is 2019 and there is still a baseline quality that you should have even with free software, this is called being a professionnal. Now if you deliberately create something bad on the other hand …
like your mom
no u
No ur mom
It’s like being trapped in the retard class.
