You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

check Yes, show me everything
close No, hide anything sensitive

Japan’s Incel Valentine’s Day March Arrives

February 12, 2019
3 Comments
by Rift

Single individuals upset about not having a partner for Valentine’s Day have joined together to march around Shibuya and shout about their dislike for the holiday, a sad act that will only further damage their already low chances.

A video of the nine individuals marching in 0C weather, once again escorted by police:

Such marches are more frequent than some may expect, as there have been ones for Christmas as well – with incels attempting to find a reason to complain about their hopeless single status at every holiday.

Tags

Japan, , , , , ,

You may also like

Leave a Comment

3 Comments