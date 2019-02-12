Devil May Cry 5 Director Discusses Newcomer V

In a recent interview with Japanese gaming publication Game Watch, Devil May Cry 5 director Hideaki Itsuno has revealed a few production details concerning the anticipated title and also discussed new character V.

Some of the highlights of the interview include Itsuno talking about how V came to be a playable character and also about the gameplay balance between Dante, Nero and newcomer V.

The translation of the most important information from the interview:

Speaking of the new character V, what was the process behind his creation? Hideaki Itsuno, director: “From when I was coming up with the project plan for DMC5, I was already saying that we need a new protagonist that plays completely different from Dante and Nero. I wanted a completely different sort of approach for players that wasn’t just an expansion of previous gameplay styles. To be specific, I thought of making situations where you want to attack and defend separate.” Dante, Nero, and V are all playable characters, but will you be able to use all three of them in balanced amounts in the story? Itsuno: “If you stick to the story, there may be less chances to play as V. Instead, there are several missions where you can choose the character you want to use, and if you like V, then you can freely choose to use him there.”

Devil May Cry 5 will release on the 8th of March, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam.