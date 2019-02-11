Star Paizlar 3 an Erotic Fire Emblem Clone

Eroge aficionados looking for an erotic Fire Emblem clone need look no further as Star Paizlar 3 offers just such an experience, with players being able to take part in turn-based strategy whilst occasionally being rewarded with erotic scenes.

The game takes place in a world where there was once a war between “Eros” and light; players assume the role of the Emperor of Eros, who is the sole survivor of her people – now she seeks to engulf the world in her erotic fantasies as revenge.

The surprisingly complex Star Paizlar 3 can stand on its own with purely its strategy combat, though buyers can expect not only that but erotic scenes as well when they purchase the game.