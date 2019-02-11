Our World Is Ended OP Introduces Characters

5pb. Games’ official YouTube channel has released the opening movie to sci-fi visual novel “Our World is Ended”, introducing the main cast of characters.

The opening movie, full of colorful characters in an equally bright virtual world:

More about the game’s story can be found out from the previous article.

Our World is Ended will be out for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on the 28th of February, 2019 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on the 22nd of March in Europe and 26th of March, 2019 in North America.